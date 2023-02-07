'Aggressive adult' leads to Auckland school lockdown

Reports of a person causing 'disorder and wilful damage' at an intermediate on Auckland's North Shore led to it briefly go into lockdown this morning.

It comes after a post on Wairau Intermediate's official Facebook page announced the school had gone into a lockdown earlier today.

"This morning the school was placed into Lockdown for a brief period. This has now been lifted and all students and teachers are safe and accounted for."

This afternoon police said officers responded to reports of disorder and wilful damage at the school.

"There are no reports of injuries," police said.

"One person is now in custody and inquiries into the wider circumstances of what has occurred are ongoing."

Wairau Intermediate Principal Yolanda East released a statement to parents and 1News describing what led to the lockdown.

"We had an aggressive adult on site; they are not a member of our school community. The incident was over very quickly as the police responded, giving the school the support it needed.

"Unfortunately, owing to the nature of this event, our lockdown communication was disrupted. The incident was isolated to the office area which meant we were not able to ensure everyone had the appropriate communication in the timeframe we had hoped.

"The office area was inaccessible. As I am sure you will appreciate, the safety of everyone at school was our first priority. We ensured the students were locked in the safety of their classrooms. By the time we could complete our communication processes, the police had arrived to take over and the lockdown was lifted."