Person dies following 2-vehicle crash in Carterton

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Carterton this afternoon.

Police say they were called to the crash on State Highway 2 in Clareville around 4.10pm.

The person died en route to the hospital.

Three others were injured in the crash.

One person has since been taken to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries, while two others were taken to Masterton Hospital with moderate injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The serious crash unit is carrying out a scene examination.

State Highway 2 was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

Diversions are in place.