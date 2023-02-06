New Zealand
King Charles sends Waitangi Day message

11:29am
King Charles has sent his "warmest greetings to the people of Aotearoa New Zealand" in a Waitangi Day message.

The message, published in both English and te reo Māori, celebrates the "enduring connection" between New Zealand and the royal family that the King is "honoured" to continue.

"My mother, Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, was the first reigning Sovereign to visit New Zealand and the Treaty Grounds at Waitangi, and attended the 150th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty in 1990," the King wrote.

"Waitangi, the place, and Waitangi, the covenant between peoples, were both very special to Her Majesty.

"I acknowledge and treasure the respect shown by the people of Aotearoa New Zealand to Her late Majesty, and in particular, on this occasion of Waitangi, the respects paid by Māori."

The King also wrote about his own visit to Waitangi in 2019.

"I was delighted that my visit to Waitangi four years ago gave me the opportunity to bring with me an historic korowai which had been given to Queen Victoria by Reihana Te Taukawau," he wrote. "It is a taonga that represents a deep connection, which has meant so much to me throughout my life, to New Zealand and the Maori people.

"It has allowed me humbly to reaffirm my commitment, and that of my children and grandchildren, to this bond between us, and to ensuring that it endures for future generations."

The King ended by saying: "Waitangi Day is a time both to reflect on the past and look forward to the future.

"My family and I join in sending you all our warmest good wishes."

