Three people have died in two crashes on State Highway 4 in the Manawatū-Wanganui region today.

One person died in the first crash, about 11.20am in Manunui.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Two people died in the second crash, about 12pm in Raetihi, with two others receiving injuries.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The serious crash unit has been advised of both crashes.