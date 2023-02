A body has been found in the water at Ruakākā river in Whangārei, police say.

They were alerted to it at 9.10am today after the body was discovered by a member of the public.

Police are at the scene, working to recover the body so the person can be identified.

This will allow them to notify their next of kin and find out how they came to be in the water.

Police say no further details can be provided until identification and family notification has happened.