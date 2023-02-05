New Zealand
NZ teen, two others, dead in Austrian avalanches

5:39pm
A New Zealand teen, 17, has died in an avalanche in Austria on Saturday (local time), reported local news agency APA.

The avalanche occurred in western Austria — local police said the 17-year-old was a New Zealand tourist who was in the open ski area alone around 12.15pm.

The male victim is yet to be identified, his body was found dead by rescue services and relatives, APA reported

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) spokesperson told 1News this evening: "we are aware of reports of at least five people killed in avalanches in Austria and Switzerland. For privacy reasons no further information will be provided".

Avalanches were reported in Tyrol and Vorarlberg — 30 of them by 5.30pm that day in Tyrol alone.

The series of avalanches also killed a 55-year-old winter sports enthusiast on Saturday and a 32-year-old Chinese skier a day earlier.

A 15-year-old was swept away by an avalanche in the Kitzbühel district and was seriously injured, APA reported.

