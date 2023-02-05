New Zealand
1News

Good Sorts: Courier driver making an extra pickup to help family

7:35pm

Courier, Garry McLaughlin is going the extra mile to help a family in need.

Every week, for the past four years he has dropped by the McDonald house to collect Amanda, who has a speech impediment.

He does this to give Amanda's mum, Sally a well-earned break.

Amanda’s mum Sally says there has never been a diagnosis for her daughter, who has been unable to speak since birth.

“It’s just like some of the fuses haven’t connected,” Sally says.

Garry takes her to a friend for the night so mum and dad can have a break.

“It feels really important for her father and I to have that time, just for us,” Sally says.

Garry says it’s not a task - “it’s something I enjoy doing”.

For a man whose career is based on being fast, Garry has found joy in slowing down.

New ZealandGood Sorts

SHARE

Latest

Popular

29 mins ago

MoH warns people on UAE flight linked to measles case

MoH warns people on UAE flight linked to measles case

47 mins ago

Analysis: Waitangi eve - What went down?

4:37

Analysis: Waitangi eve - What went down?

8:14pm

Local communities in shock after Chateau Tongariro closes

2:50

Local communities in shock after Chateau Tongariro closes

8:05pm

'Vast majority' of politicians visiting Waitangi ignore panel-talk

15:17

'Vast majority' of politicians visiting Waitangi ignore panel-talk

7:35pm

Good Sorts: Courier driver making an extra pickup to help family

2:32

Good Sorts: Courier driver making an extra pickup to help family

7:30pm

Armies of volunteers and retirees out helping flood victims

4:43

Armies of volunteers and retirees out helping flood victims
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Good Sorts: Meet the man doing a favour for Dannevirke's dogs

Kiwi woman transforms garage into Christmas wonderland

Good Sorts: Meet the school staffer who worked unpaid for 10 years

Central Otago mums helping young girls experience the outdoors