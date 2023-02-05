Good Sorts: Courier driver making an extra pickup to help family

Courier, Garry McLaughlin is going the extra mile to help a family in need.
Every week, for the past four years he has dropped by the McDonald house to collect Amanda, who has a speech impediment.
He does this to give Amanda's mum, Sally a well-earned break.
Amanda’s mum Sally says there has never been a diagnosis for her daughter, who has been unable to speak since birth.
“It’s just like some of the fuses haven’t connected,” Sally says.
Garry takes her to a friend for the night so mum and dad can have a break.
“It feels really important for her father and I to have that time, just for us,” Sally says.
Garry says it’s not a task - “it’s something I enjoy doing”.
For a man whose career is based on being fast, Garry has found joy in slowing down.
