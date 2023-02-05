New Zealand
Fire at Te Awamutu school being treated as 'suspicious'

7 mins ago
A fire at a high school in Waipa early this morning is being treated as “suspicious”.

Police and two fire trucks were called to the scene after a fire was lit next to a building at Te Awamutu College around 4.45am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1News.

A further two trucks arrived at the school after the fire was upgraded to a second alarm fire with "smoke showing".

The fire has since been extinguished, a police spokesperson told 1News.

There are no reports of injuries.

A fire investigator is now at the scene, where the fire is being treated as “suspicious”.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing, police say.

Hamilton and Waikato

