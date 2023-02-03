State of emergency declared in Coromandel

New Zealand
A pre-emptive state of emergency has been declared for Coromandel, with locals being asked to avoid all unnecessary travel.

It comes as the region struggles following this week's extreme weather, with multiple roads, including the vital State Highway 25A, out of action due to slips.

In a statement, Mayor Len Salt said the decision was made because communities and individuals are vulnerable due to landslips and erosion caused by the weather.

"The reason I have done this is because we have an unfolding situation with vulnerable communities, vulnerable people and an emerging situation where we have the potential for landslips and further erosion that we need to manage," Salt said.

The council is discouraging locals from any travel unless necessary. This is due to severe damage on many of the roads in the region.

The mayor said the worst affected area is the west coast of Coromandel — the Thames coast from Ruamahunga northward.

"By declaring a state of emergency, we are empowering our agencies and our emergency support services and our staff to be able to manage this situation in a way that protects property and keeps people safe and out of harm's way," Salt said.

"The situation is weather dependent and will depend to some degree on the extent to which the damage that has already been done by water and rainfall continues to make the hills and catchment areas vulnerable to further slips."

The state of emergency means emergency services are given additional powers that will allow them to respond to incidents more effectively.

It also means services have greater access to national resources should they need it.

Over the past week, Coromandel has been hit hard by extreme weather, with SH25A being decimated by slips.

