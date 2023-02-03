4 rescued as police warn Mt Aspiring rivers at dangerous levels

Police are warning people planning to tramp through Mt Aspiring Park that the rivers have been hazardous by "considerable flows" and high water levels.

"With the current water levels and the upcoming forecast, the rivers are likely to remain dangerous," police said in a statement.

Wānaka Search and Rescue and Rescue Coordination Center worked with local police to deal with two incidents today.

One involved three people who activated an emergency locator beacon at Siberia Hut after the stream became too unsafe to cross about 9.30am.

The other saw one person unable to cross Makaroa River about midday.

All four were extracted and police are asking people to check river levels and talk to Wānaka locals before setting out to ensure conditions are safe. People are also being asked to avoid the park's rivers if possible.