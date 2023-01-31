Auckland Airport preparing sandbags as stormy weather looms

Auckland Airport is bracing for another day of stormy weather after Friday's deluge saw flights affected and around 2000 passengers stranded at the airport.

The airport says it has "sucker trucks and pumps on standby" and "more than 600 sandbags are in position around terminals" to manage the heavy rain which is expected to batter Auckland later tonight.

All storm water systems have also been checked for debris, while engineering and contractor crews are on standby today and into the night. There is also emergency food, water and bedding for passengers left stranded at the airport.

It comes after flights were delayed or cancelled on Friday amid the record-breaking wet weather, forcing up to 2000 passengers to stay at the airport overnight.

"Auckland Airport is up and running again and international and domestic flight operations have fully resumed, and it’s been really heart-warming for everyone at Auckland Airport to see grateful travellers get on their way again," said chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui.

“We know people are understandably concerned about the weather after Friday’s historic rainfall event, but please be assured we are watching today’s evolving weather situation closely. We will advise travellers immediately if we foresee any changes to airport operations."

Approximately 109 international flights with 26,000 people on board are scheduled to arrive and depart at the airport, while 50,000 travellers are on their way.

The domestic terminal has been operating normally since midday Saturday, she said.

Hurihanganui said while the check-in area is open, water damage to some of the systems has meant there are "fewer check-in desks operating and some manual processes in place".

"Airline and baggage handling teams are working quickly to manage in this tricky operational environment, but travellers may experience longer queues than normal," she said.

Flooding at Auckland Airport. (Source: Supplied)

She asked that only travellers with international flights booked and scheduled to operate to go to the international terminal.

Last night, 40 stranded passengers spent the night on stretchers in the international terminal, while the Auckland Airport Novotel accommodated a handful of people who required additional support. BBQ sausages were again handed out to any travellers and staff in need of a hot meal.

Volunteers handing out food and drinks to passengers at Auckland Airport. (Source: Facebook)

"We know how disruptive and demanding this experience has been for many passengers; we are genuinely sorry for the distress they have faced, and we want to again thank everyone for their patience in getting through this remarkably demanding time."

Up to date information on any flight delays or cancellations can be found on the Auckland Airport website.