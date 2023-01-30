New Zealand
Tramper pinned under rock near Queenstown rescued

8:16pm
Queenstown, Central Otago.

A tramper injured after becoming trapped under a rock in Queenstown this afternoon has been rescued.

The Rescue Coordination Centre were notified of the incident near Wye Creek when a personal locater beacon was activated at about 5pm.

"It took more than two and a half hours to free the patient who was trapped under the boulder on steep terrain," the coordination centre said.

"The trapped tramper was in a party of two, the other person was uninjured."

Alpine Cliff Rescue, police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand assisted with the rescue.

