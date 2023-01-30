LIVE: Hipkins says Auckland floods are a result of climate change

Join 1News for live updates as wild weather continues to sweep across the North Island.

What you need to know:

A state of emergency has been declared for Auckland and Waitomo.

Four people have died in the Auckland floods

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Northland and Auckland until 10am Monday.

Orange heavy rain warnings are in place for Auckland including Great Barrier Island and Northland.

Authorities have told Aucklanders to stay home unless they absolutely need to travel.

9.30am: State Highway 26 north of Te Aroha is now open but there is still some water on the road.

Motorists are asked to drive with extreme care in the weather conditions and avoid travel if possible.

9.15am: Several roads remain closed across the North Island. Waka Kotahi has given an update:

SH1 BRYNDERWYN HILLS, NORTHLAND - SLIPS - 8:45AM MON 30 JAN

Due to slips between SH12 and Waipu, the road is CLOSED. Please detour via Kaiwaka and Mangawhai. ^EH pic.twitter.com/tbrlpuEWYL — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 29, 2023

In the Northland region, SH1 Brynderwyn to Waipu is closed from the SH12 intersection to Waipu.

Motorists should expect delays with a detour via Waipu / Mangawhai. Freight and heavy vehicles are advised to detour via SH12. Light vehicles should detour via Waipu/Mangawhai.

In the Auckland region, SH16 Helensville to Waimauku is closed due to flooding near Bradly Rd.

NZTA are urging people to expect delays and use the detour available.

In the Waikato/ Coromandel region, SH2 from Mangatawhiri to Maramarua between Mangatawhiri Rd and Kopuku Rd. is closed due to slips.

There is a detour available and Waka Kotahi ask motorists to allow an extra 30 minutes travel time for the detour and expect delays.

SH2 from Pokeno to Mangatarata and SH25 between Coromandel and Whitianga are also closed.

SH25A from Kopu to Hikuai is closed until further notice following a large section of road collapsing.

The Tapu-Coroglen and 309 roads are also closed. There is a detour on State Highway 2 via Karangahake Gorge.

SH37 Waitomo, SH37, SH5 Napier-Taupo are also closed.

In the Taranaki region, the large drop out remains on SH43 Stratford to Taumarunui but the road is now open and under stop/go traffic management.

9am: The petition for Wayne Brown to be removed as Auckland Mayor has reached 8900 signatures.

8.30am: Footage has emerged showing the extent of damage in Titirangi after four homes were evacuated due to landslips overnight.

8.05am: Auckland Council's Rachel Kelleher says a total of 440 stranded cars have been towed and around 88 are still stuck on the roads.

Speaking at a media conference this morning, she says there was up to 60mm of rainfall overnight with extensive surface flooding.

Around 130 Council inspectors were out yesterday, 40 red placards, 151 yellow placards, and 366 white placards have been placed on homes.

There have also been 125 tree-related callouts since beginning of floods with 66 classified as critical and needing immediate attention, she said.

Kelleher said there is a potential for more bad weather tomorrow and Wednesday.

7.55am: AMI, State and NZI insurance have so far received more than 3500 claims for property damage and flooded vehicles.

New Zealand Insurance Council's Tim Grafton says it's an ongoing situation and there will be more claims.

Major flooding has led to widespread damage for parts of Te Ika-a-Māui. (Source: 1News)

He said AMI, State and NZI are just three insurance companies and the number of 3500 could be "at least doubled" to cover all claims being made across the country.

"We've got more weather coming through so we won't have the final number of claims for quite sometime," Grafton told Breakfast.

He says damage costs will be significant, " I don't want to hazard a guess at how much, but it is in no doubt the largest single extreme weather event this country has faced."

7.50am: Four properties were evacuated in Auckland's Titirangi last night due to slips.

Engineers are expected at the site this morning.

Police are unable to confirm the number of emergency call outs overnight.

7.40am: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says the Auckland floods are a result of climate change.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Hipkins said: "Climate change is real, it's with us, it's having an impact on our weather, we are seeing more of these extreme weather events, we're going to have to deal with more of these extreme weather events in the near future and we need to be prepared for that."

He added: "It's a 1 in 100 year weather event and we seem to be getting a lot of them at the moment, and I think people can see that there's a message in that."

7.25am: The Maritime Union of New Zealand says the Kaitaki interisland ferry engine failure is concerning.

Maritime Union secretary Craig Harrison says finding out the cause of the failure is a priority.

He said the actions of the captain and crew of the Kaitaki were "commendable" in managing the situation.

"The failure of previous governments to invest in upgrading our interisland ferries has led to an ageing fleet where this kind of problem occurs.”

6.55am: Chlöe Swarbrick says Aucklanders "aren't out of the woods yet".

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, the Green MP for Auckland Central said there will be a time and a place to discuss the flood response, but for now the focus needs to be on keeping people safe.

“People cannot forget what has occurred here, and I think it’s also really important that we reflect on the fact that what we’re facing is a climate crisis.”

6.45am: Community advocate Dave Letele is calling for Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown to resign.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Letele said Brown is "out of his depth".

"This was his opportunity to really stand up and deliver and he just hasn't so I'd go as far to say he needs to resign over this".

6.30am: Passengers are being asked to wait for confirmation on their flight before travelling to Auckland Airport.

"Travellers are much better to get in touch with airlines or their travel agency via phone or online to reschedule flights, rather than seeking to rebook in person at the international terminal. Airline representation outside confirmed check-in times can be very limited," Auckland Airport said in a statement.

Only international travellers who are scheduled to fly today are asked to come to the terminal.

More than 25,000 passangers are expected to fly today.

6.15am: State Highway 26 has been closed 5km north of Te Aroha as the Waihou river has burst its banks.

Police are urging motorists to avoid travel in the area.

Background

Aucklanders are experiencing a flood-damaged city after Tāmaki Makaurau saw unprecedented rainfall on Friday.

Flooding on Shore Rd, in Auckland's Remuera. (Source: 1News)

Thousands of emergency service calls have been made and the Prime Minister is urging people to support each other.

The North Shore Civil Defence Centre was relocated to Massey University's Albany Campus from its original location at North Shore Events Centre on Friday night.

"Those who are displaced or need assistance can access the centre via the main entrance at Gate 1," Auckland Emergency Management said in a statement

The New Zealand Defence Force remains on the ground in Auckland.