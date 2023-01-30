New Zealand
Man arrested after stealing from flood-damaged Auckland shops

11:49am
Wairau Valley flooding. (Source: Twitter).

A 57-year-old man has been arrested after he was allegedly caught stealing from a flood-damaged vape store in Wairau Valley, Auckland.

Police said he was arrested at 8.30pm last night after receiving reports of "suspicious activity".

The man and a woman were allegedly seen putting a "significant" amount of products into a van.

Lifeguards with a rescue boat near Wairau Valley.

Police said they searched the man's vehicle where they found a number of other stolen goods from another nearby businesses that have been affected by the floods.

“This type of opportunist behaviour when people are just trying to deal with an emergency is pretty low.

"The effect of burglary and theft is evident on small and big businesses as well, it’s selfish and thoughtless," police said in a statement.

Wairau Valley has been hit hard by the Auckland floods, with two people found dead in the area over the weekend.

The man is due to appear in the North Shore District Court facing burglary charges.

The woman has been issued a formal warning.

