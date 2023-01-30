Politics
First political poll with Hipkins as PM released tonight

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
22 mins ago
Chris Hipkins.

Chris Hipkins.

The latest 1News Kantar Public Poll will be revealed tonight, including party vote numbers, preferred prime minister rankings and leaders’ approval ratings.

It follows the shock resignation of former prime minister Jacinda Ardern, and the swearing in of new prime minister Chris Hipkins.

The last 1News Kantar Public Poll, released in December, had National on 38% of the party vote, Labour on 33%, Act on 11% and the Greens on 9%.

It placed National in a position to form a coalition government with Act, if voting reflected poll results.

Jacinda Ardern remained ahead of National’s Christopher Luxon in preferred PM ratings, but Luxon had gained on her.

The polling period covered January 25 to 29, the majority of Hipkins' first week in office.

It also follows a series of apologies and missteps from the Government, including Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson’s apology for comments he made about the RNZ-TVNZ merger on TVNZ’s Q&A programme, and Ardern’s admission Labour made a mistake contributing to an entrenchment clause to Three Waters legislation.

It also follows Ardern’s slip-of-the-tongue in Parliament where she was overheard calling Act party leader David Seymour an “arrogant prick”.

The poll will be released on 1News at 6pm and at 1News.co.nz.

