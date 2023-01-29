Black Ferns' sevens, All Blacks, romp into Sydney cup finals

The Black Ferns' and All Blacks' sevens teams are both in the cup finals of the Sydney sevens tonight after utterly dominant semifinal victories over Ireland and France respectively.

The Black Ferns, backing up from their cup final victory in Hamilton last weekend, shut out Ireland 41-0 tonight, with the All Blacks sevens in similarly dominant form, thrashing France 36-5.

The New Zealand women, who thrashed Japan 33-0 in their quarter-final last night, will play France in the final tonight after the French beat USA 20-7 in their semifinal.

The New Zealand men will play South Africa, the Blitzboks beating Fiji 31-12 in their semifinal.

For the All Blacks sevens, it is their third consecutive world series cup final. Last weekend they narrowly lost the final to Argentina, with the Black Ferns comfortably beating USA at the last event in New Zealand for the foreseeable future.

Shiray Kaka scored a hat-trick for the Black Ferns, who were without the injured Michaela Blyde.

Sarah Hirini and Stacey Fluhler were on the scoreboard early, with Fluhler showing her defensive prowess by getting back to chase down Beibhinn Parsons and win a turnover penalty.

As Ireland, who never threatened New Zealand’s try-line, attempted to attack from their own line after the halftime siren, Kaka scored her first try from a Hirini pick up and assist for a 17-0 halftime lead.

Jazmin Felix-Hotham was over for a try from the re-start, with Kaka, Hirini and Kaka again scoring further tries.

The final is scheduled for 9.56pm

Akuila Rokolisoa, who also scored a hat-trick of tries, was an early star for the New Zealand men.

He scoring a converted try after his side retained possession from the kick-off and Leroy Carter made a break down the right before passing one-handed to Rokolisoa.

New Zealand’s second came when they pushed France off the ball for a counter ruck and Leroy Carter was the beneficiary.

Another try for Rokolisoa and one for Carter meant New Zealand had a 26-0 halftime lead.

They lost Rodney Solo to a leg injury – a possible concern ahead of the final – as Payton Spencer, the son of former All Black Carlos and making his world series debut this weekend, went over.

Thomas Carol scored a consolation try for France.

The final is scheduled for 10.26pm.