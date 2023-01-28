Football
1News

Wild weather, flight issues forces Phoenix to postpone match

1:20pm
The Phoenix women huddle before a match.

The Phoenix women huddle before a match. (Source: Getty)

The Wellington Phoenix’s A-League match against Brisbane Roar has been pushed back a day due to unforeseen flight disruptions.

The Phoenix women were scheduled to play the Roar at A.J. Kelly Park in Brisbane this afternoon but officials said the team’s direct flight from Wellington yesterday was cancelled due to the threat of thunderstorms in Queensland.

As a result, the Phoenix have been left scrambling to find a trans-Tasman flight that could accommodate their entire touring party.

In the end they eventually flew to Christchurch late yesterday with a flight out of the Garden City secured this morning.

However, this morning’s flight was then delayed by three and a half hours, meaning the team will only arrive in Brisbane late this morning local time and leaving them little time to prepare.

Due to the series of unfortunate events, the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) have agreed to reschedule the fixture to tomorrow.

Football

