Golf
AAP

Ryan Fox voted player of the year by European Tour peers

12 mins ago
Ryan Fox poses with the Seve Ballesteros Award.

Ryan Fox poses with the Seve Ballesteros Award. (Source: Getty)

New Zealander Ryan Fox has won the Seve Ballesteros Award after being voted the 2022 Player of the Year by his fellow professionals on the European Tour.

Fox, who won the Links Championship in Scotland and the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in the UAE in 2022, beat world No.1 Rory McIlroy and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick to the award, claiming half the votes cast by Tour members.

The 36-year-old is the first golfer from New Zealand to win the award since Michael Campbell in 2005.

"It's not something that I expected ever in my career. I would like to say it's something I dreamed of, but you look at those names on the trophy and I don't count myself as one of those," said Fox, who was second in the European Tour rankings behind McIlroy.

"Last year I thought I had a chance but a few other guys played pretty well, Rory, Matt, Jon Rahm, especially at the end of the year... To have your peers vote for you makes it that extra bit special."

Fox, son of the All Blacks World Cup winner Grant Fox, is in action at the Dubai Desert Classic this week and has made a solid start after a first round of 69 left him at three under in joint-22nd position.

The Player of the Year award is named after Spain's late five-times major champion Ballesteros.

