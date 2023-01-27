Teen murderers have life sentences quashed

The Court of Appeal today announced that three young people who were convicted of murder have had their life sentences quashed after a successful appeal.

Christopher James Brown, Georgia Rose Dickey and Katrina Roma Epiha have been given reduced sentences.

Brown and Dickey were both convicted of the Invercargill stabbing murder of Jack McAllister in 2017.

Brown was aged 19 and Dickey 16 when they were involved in the death of 19-year-old McAllister.

Epiha was 18 when she stabbed 32-year-old Alicia Nathan to death at a house party in Christchurch in 2017.

After having their respective life sentences quashed, all three have been given the following reduced sentences:

Dickey 15 years.

Brown 12 years.

Epiha 13 years.

They have also had their minimum periods of imprisonment before being allowed to apply for parole reduced.

Dickey’s has been reduced from 10 to 7.5 years, with Brown’s down from 10 years to six.

Epiha’s has been reduced from 10 years to seven.

The court said the three offenders’ cases were used as tests for sentencing adolescents.