Leaky pipes, warm weather sees Wellington water restrictions rise

Leaky pipes and warm weather are behind an increase in water restrictions in the Wellington region.

Wellington Water put Porirua, Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt and Wellington City in to level 2 restrictions on Thursday.

It means no unattended watering, like sprinklers or irrigation systems, is allowed. However, hand held devices such as a hose, can be used.

Wellington Water says the main factors are the weather, and demand from people returning home from holiday.

However, 40% of the water being put into council pipes is also being lost, as the region battles more and more leaks in pipes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The water services provider says it fixed 190 leaks last week, and since July, it's fixed over 4000. However, more than 2700 leaks are waiting to be fixed on a priority list.

Wellington Water says it's doing what they can with the resources available, and the public can help by adhering to the water conservation restrictions.

The South Wairarapa District is at level 1.

You can see more about the restrictions, and what it means to residents, here.