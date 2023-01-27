New Zealand
1News

Leaky pipes, warm weather sees Wellington water restrictions rise

By Jessica Swan
8:37am
A 2009 oral health survey showed children and adolescents living in areas with fluoridated water had a 40% lower lifetime incidence of tooth decay than those living in areas without.

A 2009 oral health survey showed children and adolescents living in areas with fluoridated water had a 40% lower lifetime incidence of tooth decay than those living in areas without. (Source: istock.com)

Leaky pipes and warm weather are behind an increase in water restrictions in the Wellington region.

Wellington Water put Porirua, Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt and Wellington City in to level 2 restrictions on Thursday.

It means no unattended watering, like sprinklers or irrigation systems, is allowed. However, hand held devices such as a hose, can be used.

Wellington Water says the main factors are the weather, and demand from people returning home from holiday.

However, 40% of the water being put into council pipes is also being lost, as the region battles more and more leaks in pipes.

The water services provider says it fixed 190 leaks last week, and since July, it's fixed over 4000. However, more than 2700 leaks are waiting to be fixed on a priority list.

Wellington Water says it's doing what they can with the resources available, and the public can help by adhering to the water conservation restrictions.

The South Wairarapa District is at level 1.

You can see more about the restrictions, and what it means to residents, here.

New ZealandWellington

SHARE

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Russia's path to 2024 Olympics takes shape, Ukraine objects

Russia's path to 2024 Olympics takes shape, Ukraine objects

3 mins ago

Renters, not 'squeezed middle' carrying financial burden - commentator

10:00

Renters, not 'squeezed middle' carrying financial burden - commentator

18 mins ago

Israeli troops kill 10 Palestinians in West Bank violence

Israeli troops kill 10 Palestinians in West Bank violence

25 mins ago

BREAKING

Armed teen arrested after stolen car chase in Palmerston North

Armed teen arrested after stolen car chase in Palmerston North

30 mins ago

Analysis: Spine forming in Silver Ferns' starting line up

Analysis: Spine forming in Silver Ferns' starting line up

SPONSORED

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

Sponsored by EECA

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Man sought after assaulting group, stealing car in Wellington

Wellington beach closed after 'large' shark spotted

'A good day in Wellington' happens only 7% of the time - analyst

Person fishing finds body in water near Kapiti Island