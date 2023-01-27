Cyclist tackled by police after 'low-speed' Wellington chase

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Wellington yesterday after stealing a bicycle that led to a "low-speed" police chase.

Senior Sergeant Mark Lewis says police signalled the man on Cuba Street, who continued past them on the stolen bike, thought to be worth $3000

The man continued riding through the central city, avoiding officers pursuing him on foot.

An off-duty colleague was also cycling in the area and assisted in the chase.

Lewis says the offender swerved around police and pedestrians for some time, the chase eventually ending on the waterfront after two officers tackled him and took him into custody.

He is expected to appear in Wellington District Court today on charges of unlawfully taking a bicycle, receiving property, failing to stop when required and breach of bail.