Watch: A look at tanks being donated to Ukraine by the West

Ukraine is hailing a historic move that could turn the tide of the war against Russia - both Germany and the US have confirmed they will be sending powerful tanks to Ukraine.

It's the German Leopard 2 - considered one of the best battle tanks in the world, with more than a dozen countries using it - that's been top of the wish list.

The 55-tonne beast is nearly 10 metres (9.67m) in length and holds a crew of four.

It has a range of 500 kilometres and a top speed of 68 km/h.

The Leopard's highly mobile and can hit a target the size of a fridge three kilometres away while on the move.

Its hi-tech features include thermal imaging so it can operate day and night, and a laser range finder to track targets.

It’s believed to be able to penetrate Russian tank's armour from four kilometres away. It also uses diesel - which makes it easy to refuel.

It’s the same fuel used for the UK's Challenger 2, Britain's main battle tank - 14 are being sent to Ukraine.

First introduced in 1994, the British army says it's never been destroyed by an enemy.

Like the Leopard, it also holds a crew of four - commander, gunner, loader and driver, but is heavier at 62 tonnes (62.5 tonnes).

At just over 8 metres (8.33m), it's shorter than its German counterpart and also slower, with a top speed of 56 km/h an hour.

The Challenger is also renowned for its armoured protection.

The two tanks, along with America’s Abrams tanks, will be a considerable improvement on the Soviet-era ones that Ukraine is currently using.

Their mobility, more lethal firepower and stronger armour will be crucial for retaking fortified enemy positions in critical areas and ultimately defeating Russia.