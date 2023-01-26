Jason Momoa welcomed to Auckland marae during visit to NZ

Hawaiian Hollywood heavyweight Jason Momoa visited Hoani Waititi Marae in West Auckland yesterday, receiving a royal welcome.

It's the latest show of love for Aotearoa from the actor, who's embraced Māori culture before.

Momoa - who's in New Zealand filming his new series Chief of War - was welcomed to the marae with a pōwhiri.

Afterwards, he greeted members of the marae with hongi and posed for photos.

And Maungakiekie-Tāmaki ward councillor Josephine Bartley posted a picture with Momoa on social media last night.

I got to fa’aula Jason Momoa (Samoan for putting necklace on him) to welcome him and acknowledge the importance of his presence and thanked him for bringing his film production to Tāmaki Makaurau we appreciate it as a city. pic.twitter.com/lLsk5PKayv — Jo Bartley (@jobartleynz) January 25, 2023

"I got to fa'aula Jason Momoa (Samoan for putting necklace on him) to welcome him and acknowledge the importance of his presence and thanked him for bringing his film production to Tāmaki Makaurau," she wrote. "We appreciate it as a city."

Kiwi actor Cliff Curtis shared a snap of the two together on Instagram.

"Me and Jason where at Hoani Waititi Marae with Tanapaparoa," Curtis wrote.

It comes in a busy week for the marae, with long-time activist Titewhai Harawira's tangi being held there today.

It will also host new prime minister Chris Hipkins this afternoon, to pay his respects to Harawira.