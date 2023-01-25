Princess Eugenie announces she's pregnant with second child

Princess Eugenie is kissed on her baby bump by her son August. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Princess Eugenie is expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The Duke of York’s daughter, 32, confirmed the pregnancy news on Tuesday (local time) by sharing a sweet picture of her son August kissing her baby bump as they stood in a field together - revealing the new arrival is due this summer.

In a caption, she wrote: "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

The couple married in 2018 and they welcomed their little boy in 2021. He is due to turn two in early February.

ADVERTISEMENT

The baby news comes after Eugenie opened up about how she wants to raise August as an environmental activist, revealing she's attempting to ban plastics from the family home in a bid to set a good example.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland she explained: "At home we have no plastic, we try to as much as possible have no plastic and I'm trying to teach him that. But it's a battle."

She added of August: "My son's going to be an activist from two years old, which is in a couple of days. So, he ... everything is for them.

"I talked to Peter Thomson, the UN Special Envoy for Oceans and all he says to me is that I do this for my grandchildren. And that's the same.

"Every decision we now make has to be for whether August, what he's going to be able to look at and do and how he's going to live his life."

Eugenie went on to reveal her outlook on life totally changed after she became a mum back in 2021. She went on to say: "I think also as a mother, you all of a sudden, totally you change, your hormones change, everything changes. Like now I'm scared of flying and things like that and I would never be before."