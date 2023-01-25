Lisa Marie Presley's daughter posts final image with mum

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough has shared the last picture she took with her mum before her death on January 12.

The image was taken as the pair dined at a restaurant, showing them both smiling at the camera.

"I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama. Grateful @georgieflores took this. ❤️," Riley captioned the image.

It comes two days after hundreds of mourners have gathered at Graceland to pay their respects to the singer.

Presley died on January 12 at the age of 54. Earlier that day, she had been rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest at her home.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our heart is broken, Lisa, and we all love you," her mother, Priscilla Presley, said at the service on the front lawn of Graceland. "Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world."

Singers Alanis Morissette, Billy Corgan and Axl Rose performed.

Lisa Marie Presley is survived by her daughters, actress Riley Keough and 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood.