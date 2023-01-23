Wānaka construction worker conquering peaks for mental health

Nature is well known for having a positive effect on mental health.

But Wānaka construction worker Glen Thurston is taking the remedy to new heights.

Well before dawn, Thurston takes on Corner Peak near Lake Hāwea.

Poor mental health was something that happened to him so it is not the only mountain he has had to climb in his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Six years ago, I really hit rock bottom and it was a real turning point in my life."

While working in construction, the 44-year-old battled depression that had built up over decades.

"I ended up making those changes and life is great! I've come out the other side."

One major tool in the toolbox - nature.

"When I get in the mountains, it's like me meditating," he told 1News.

"I get in the now and answer any problems or any thoughts that go through my head and just feel really good when I get home, I'm reset."

Now, he's an advocate for others. Taking locals up with him on the climb and a chance for them to get whatever issue they have off their chest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mates in Construction also champion mental health in the construction sector and were blown away by Glen's efforts.

"When I heard what he was climbing and the number of times I thought that absolutely fantastic," spokesperson James Sendall said.

On Sunday it was Glen's last climb - 53 days straight.

That is the same number of people, on average, who take their own life every year in the construction sector.

"That's too many," said Thurston.

Thirty-five locals were involved in his final trek - the largest group to come up since his near two-month journey began.

Where to get help. (Source: 1News)

ADVERTISEMENT

His wife, Jen, has been overwhelmed by his achievements and is looking forward to no more 2.30am alarms before he heads out his daily climb.

"The support that he has over the last, well, since he started has been incredible."

Glen's boss, Bryce Dunlop, from Dunlop Builders took on the peak on Glen's first day.

"I think Glen's story has made a huge impact to the construction industry because he's one of us."

1News asked him: 53 days, you've done it, how do you feel?

An exhausted but very upbeat Glen said he was "overwhelmed to be honest".

In total "325 people have come up" to the summit over that time.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Mates in Construction said there's more work to do to support one another.

"Specifically in construction we are losing on average... one per week but that is an average," said Sendall.

"It just further goes to show that we need to keep pushing this message and keep empowering every individual."

Glen's advice: "It's a very simple task of just talking to people, real simple, and listening, that's it."

To get back on track while climbing some of life's toughest mountains.