Queenstown chopper pilot takes 'evasive action' to avoid collision

By Justin Hu, Digital Reporter
10:04am
Queenstown Airport

Queenstown Airport (Source: istock.com)

A pilot had to take "evasive action" to avoid a collision with another helicopter at Queenstown Airport last month, according to authorities.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) is probing a "proximity incident" that took place on December 27 between two choppers.

"The two helicopters got too close to each other during hover-taxi departure from the airport’s southern apron area," the TAIC said in a statement.

According to the aircraft registry, the helicopters involved in the incident were registered with two separate operators.

Chopper ZK-IDB was registered with The Helicopter Line Limited, while helicopter ZK-IUP was registered with Over The Top Limited, according to aviation records.

Investigators said ZB-IDB "took evasive action to avoid colliding with" the other chopper.

The Helicopter Line's Mark Quickfall told 1News that the company were co-operating with investigators to "learn and improve operating procedures" following the incident.

"TAIC opened this inquiry on 17 January after gathering evidence following notification from the Civil Aviation Authority on 12 January 2023," the agency said.

Over The Top Limited has been approached for comment this morning.

