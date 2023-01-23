NSW man who died trying to save child at Lake Wakatipu named

Police have today named the New South Wales man who died while trying to save a child at Lake Wakatipu, Glenorchy last week.

He was 35-year-old Jonathan Jordan Young.

"Mr Young had been helping a child in the water when he got into trouble himself," police said.

He died on Thursday, January 19. His body was recovered by the police dive squad the next day.

It came just a week after another person died in similar circumstances in Lake Wakatipu.

Linkin Kisling, aged 48, from Wānaka died on January 13 while trying to save his 10-year-old son.

