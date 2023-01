Body recovered in search of missing swimmer in Lake Wakatipu

The swimmer missing in Lake Wakatipu near Glenorchy has been found dead by the police national dive squad this afternoon.

The man, a visitor from Australia, was helping a child in the water when he got into trouble himself, police said.

The dive squad recovered his body at 3.50pm.

It comes just a week after another person died in similar circumstances in Lake Wakatipu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man's death has been referred to the coroner.