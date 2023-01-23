Large scrub fire blocks main highway between Nelson and Christchurch

1:30pm
|
1News
(file image)

(file image) (Source: istock.com)

Two helicopters are fighting a large scrub fire that has blocked the main road between Nelson and Christchurch this afternoon.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said State Highway 59 had been blocked between Murchison and Springs Junction. It told motorists to either delay their journeys or avoid the area.

"Northbound traffic can detour on State Highway 7, onto State Highway 69, onto State Highway 6. Reverse for southbound."

Fire and Emergency told 1News that two appliances were called to the scene at about 11am to a report of a vegetation fire.

When crews arrived, they discovered a large scrub fire and requested a helicopter - with another requested due to winds pushing the fire across the terrain, according to FENZ.

New ZealandNelson

SHARE

Latest

Popular

20 mins ago

Suspect in California mass shooting found dead in van

Suspect in California mass shooting found dead in van

39 mins ago

Carmel Sepuloni appointment positive for NZ - Pacific leaders

2:18

Carmel Sepuloni appointment positive for NZ - Pacific leaders

49 mins ago

Queensland cop killers were 'gentle' people, daughter says

4:56

Queensland cop killers were 'gentle' people, daughter says

55 mins ago

NSW man who died trying to save child at Lake Wakatipu named

0:26

NSW man who died trying to save child at Lake Wakatipu named

2:28pm

Lunar New Year: Half a month of celebrations kick off in NZ

Lunar New Year: Half a month of celebrations kick off in NZ

Thu, Jan 19

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

Sponsored by EECA

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Volunteers to release 100 pakahā chicks at Cape Farewell ecosanctuary

Concern as NZ town's boil water notice in place for 28 years

Man dies at Nelson's Tāhunanui Beach

Nelson police arrest man over December shooting