1 dead after tanker and car collide in Southland

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

One person has died after a tanker and car collided on Southland's Dipton Winton Highway late last night.

The crash was reported to police at 11.42pm.

One person died at the scene while two others were taken to hospital with moderate and serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

The road remains closed near the intersection of Hundred Line Road East.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.