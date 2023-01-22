Police investigating after two Porirua firearms incidents

Police are investigating after two firearms incidents in Porirua, Wellington over the past 48 hours.

Inspector Renée Perkins said police were called to a Waitangirua address overnight after a man was found with gunshot wounds.

A "similar incident" from earlier in the day is being investigated in Cannons Creek, Perkins said.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances behind both events, including if they are linked, she added.

"Additional Police patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance to the community as we work to bring offenders to account."

Anyone with information on either incident to is encouraged to call police on 105.