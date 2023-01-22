Black Ferns 7s take Hamilton title, but it's heartbreak for NZ men

The Black Ferns perform a haka after beating USA in their World Series final in Hamilton on Sunday. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Ferns sevens team have stormed their way to a World Series tournament victory in Hamilton with a 33-7 Cup final victory over USA in the final but it was heartbreak for the All Blacks sevens, who lost their final to Argentina.

The women’s team were a level above the opposition all weekend, thrashing Japan and Ireland in their knockout matches and they had far too many attacking weapons for USA.

Michaela Blyde scored a hat-trick in the final with Jorja Miller, only 18, a standout throughout the weekend at Waikato Stadium.

The big victory allowed the Black Ferns sevens side to take a World Series lead over Australia, who were shocked by USA in the semifinal.

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t such good news for the men, who kicked off half an hour later, however.

After avoiding an upset in their quarter-final against Ireland and seeing Fiji, South Africa and Australia dumped out of Cup contention at the same stage, the stage was set for the All Blacks sevens to make it a double triumph for New Zealand but they came unstuck against Argentina.

The 14-12 defeat wasn’t without controversy: Brady Rush ruled to have knocked on a grubber kick by Roderick Solo with the last play in a dramatic decider.

According to the TMO, who watched several replays several times, Rush fumbled the grounding, leaving him and his side with nothing but disappointment.

However, there was one piece of good news to cling on to – the New Zealand men are now also leading the World Series after leapfrogging South Africa and Samoa after three rounds.

Regan Ware went off for a knee injury early in the match.

The next round is in Sydney next weekend.