Watch: Tasty dishes on offer from NZ team at 'Chef Olympics'

A New Zealand team is competing for the first time in what's been branded the Olympics for chefs.

Their mission is to present a Kiwi version of French cuisine in the Bocuse D'or competition in Lyon.

Before leaving for France, they exclusively shared their dishes with 1News' Simon Mercep.

Watch the video above to see his culinary adventure.