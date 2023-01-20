Two dead in separate water incidents at Auckland beaches

6:16pm
|
1News
Auckland's Narrow Neck beach.

Auckland's Narrow Neck beach. (Source: istock.com)

Two people are dead following separate water-related incidents at a pair of Auckland beaches this afternoon.

One person has died near Auckland's Narrow Neck beach after encountering difficulty in the water, police said.

Around 4.30pm emergency services received a report that someone was in trouble.

"They were brought to shore, but were unable to be revived, and sadly died," police said.

Shortly after, police said another person had died in a separate incident near Big Manly beach at Whangaparāoa.

Emergency services were called but upon arriving the person was found dead.

Both deaths will be referred to the coroner.

8 mins ago

Wallabies star Kurtley Beale arrested over alleged sexual assault

Wallabies star Kurtley Beale arrested over alleged sexual assault

13 mins ago

Fifth Canterbury farm confirms presence of M. bovis

Fifth Canterbury farm confirms presence of M. bovis

24 mins ago

Former cop sentenced to 9 months home detention over cyclist death

2:04

Former cop sentenced to 9 months home detention over cyclist death

33 mins ago

NZ's next prime minister could be announced tomorrow

4:33

NZ's next prime minister could be announced tomorrow

47 mins ago

Is misogyny to blame for Jacinda Ardern's resignation?

2:21

Is misogyny to blame for Jacinda Ardern's resignation?

Thu, Jan 19

