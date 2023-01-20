Two dead in separate water incidents at Auckland beaches

Two people are dead following separate water-related incidents at a pair of Auckland beaches this afternoon.

One person has died near Auckland's Narrow Neck beach after encountering difficulty in the water, police said.

Around 4.30pm emergency services received a report that someone was in trouble.

"They were brought to shore, but were unable to be revived, and sadly died," police said.

Shortly after, police said another person had died in a separate incident near Big Manly beach at Whangaparāoa.

Emergency services were called but upon arriving the person was found dead.

Both deaths will be referred to the coroner.