Person dies following 'water incident' in Auckland's Takapuna

2:28pm
|
1News
Takapuna in Auckland's North Shore.

Takapuna in Auckland's North Shore. (Source: Getty)

A person has died on Auckland's North Shore following a water incident this morning.

Police say emergency services were called to a Takapuna address, but the person was found deceased.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

This is the third water-related death in the Auckland region within the past 24 hours.

Two separate incidents, at Narrow Neck Beach in Devonport and Big Manly Beach at Whangaparāoa on Friday afternoon resulted in a death at each location.

Emergency services were called to both scenes, but neither person could be revived.

