One ticket wins $4.3m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Lotto tickets. (Source: Lotto NZ)

One ticket has won $4.3m in tonight's Lotto Powerball draw.

The winning numbers are: 04, 19, 28, 35, 37, 40 Bonus 30 Powerball 07.

The winning Strike numbers are: 37, 35, 28, 04.

The winning ticket was sold to an Auckland player online at MyLotto.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two other tickets shared Lotto first division with the big winner. They each take home $333,333 each.

Strike has rolled over.

It comes after an Auckland couple won $23.5m in Wednesday's draw.