One hospitalised after cyclist, vehicle collide in Canterbury

The roundabout at the West Belt and High Street intersection in Rangiora. (Source: Google Maps)

One person has been hospitalised after a vehicle and cyclist collided in Rangiora, Canterbury, this afternoon.

Police responded to the incident at the West Belt and High Street intersection at around 3.20pm.

St John's said it transported one person with serious injuries to Christchurch Hospital.