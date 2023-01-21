'Cool guy, knows what he's doing': Upper Hutt residents on Hipkins

It was a sunny morning in Chris Hipkins' electorate of Upper Hutt on the morning he was announced as the new Labour leader and prime minister. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

In his maiden speech, Chris Hipkins described himself as a "genuine Hutt boy" how his constituents have reacted to the news he is the next Prime Minister?

Speaking for the first time in Parliament in 2008, Hipkins said: "The Hutt Valley is home to a wide range of cultures, ethnicities and families with a wide variety of economic means...there is no place I would rather call home and no place that I am prouder to represent in this Parliament than the Hutt Valley."

Most people spoken to by RNZ in Upper Hutt an hour after the announcement weren't aware a new Labour leader and Prime Minister had been announced but expressed their delight at having a local get the job.

Sue Wild was "delighted and proud" as an Upper Hutt local.

"An Upper Hutt boy gets to be prime minister; it's great for our town.

"I think he's proved his worth already; he's astute, he speaks well, and he's human because he makes the odd glitch - which is fun."

Marilyn Gentle said the announcement made her day, and Hipkins did a lot for the city.

"He just looks after us so well, he's a family man, and I'm really happy that he is our PM."

"Really awesome. Cool guy, knows what he's doing, hope he'll make a huge difference - go, Chris," said her daughter, Kylie.

Keith McKenzie said Hipkins was a "fresh face" who was quite logical.

"I think it could be an improvement, but I mean, who's to say, they've done nothing wrong? I suppose when the end comes, the end comes, doesn't it."

An Upper Hutt teacher who didn't want to be named said Hipkins was personable and a good leader.

They respected the work he did as education minister.

"He spearheaded the project with bringing the polytechs and vocational sectors together, and then I think during Covid, he also helped with the Covid response really well.

"He's a local; he's really immersed in the community, he has a vested interest in the community - he's got young kids himself."

Dondi Capampang also thought Hipkins did a "pretty good job" with the Covid response.

"I think he'll do good as the prime minister."

Capampang hoped Hipkins could prove himself and make it past October.

Glen Smith thought Hipkins was "young, fresh" and seemed "pretty straight up".

"It's got to be good for Upper Hutt, hopefully," he laughed.

"How long he'll be there for, I don't know; the election's in nine months, so he's got a lot to do to convince everybody."