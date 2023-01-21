Luxon comes out swinging against new political rival

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said a change in leadership isn't enough to fix Labour's woes following Chris Hipkins' nomination to be the party's new leader.

Speaking to media outside the New Zealand Sevens in Hamilton today, Luxon congratulated his new opposite number saying: "it's a tremendous privilege and a great honour to be able to lead any political party and to be prime minister."

However, in his mind, a change in leadership won't be the spark Labour needs to win the election later this year.

"I think from my perspective, though, just changing the leadership of the Labour Party doesn't do enough for the New Zealand people.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Chris Hipkins has been a part of a Government that has spectacularly failed to get anything done."

He said National is focused on addressing their core issue - the cost of living, crime, health and education - saying his party will get it done.

"I wish him well, and I congratulate him on that elevation to that leadership role; it’s a really important one, but for New Zealanders, what they really want is a Government that get’s things done - and that’s a national Government."

When asked if having a new face across the aisle will change his leadership style, he said he's committed to addressing the issues Aotearoa is facing.

"Nothing changes from my perspective; I'm still me, I lead in the way that I always lead, and for me, the issues are for the New Zealand people."





Hipkins ready to go

ADVERTISEMENT





Hipkins also addressed media today, saying he is "energised and enthused" for his upcoming battle.

"I am incredibly optimistic about New Zealand's future, I'm really looking forward to the job, I'm feeling energised and enthuastic and I'm looking forward to getting into the work."

He added it's "a massive honour to have this opportunity".

"I am absolutely humbled and honoured, that in those conversations I have had incredibly strong support from my caucus colleagues, my Labour team and that that consensus has emerged and they have indicated that they will support me to be the Party's next leader and therefore the next Prime Minister."

When asked if he could win the next election, he replied simply: "Yes."