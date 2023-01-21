Adams tied up in sideline scuffle with media personality Sharpe

Steven Adams and Shannon Sharpe exchange words. (Source: 1News)

Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe had a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams and Morant’s father at the end of the first half this afternoon in a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Fox Sports personality exchanged words with Brooks throughout the first half and then yelled at Morant on the final possession of the second quarter. After the halftime buzzer sounded, Brooks yelled at Sharpe and Sharpe motioned toward Brooks.

Morant walked toward Sharpe at his courtside seat before Adams stepped in front of him. The Kiwi centre then said a few words of his own as arena security stepped in.

Glasses dude was the only thing between Steven Adams and Shannon Sharpe! 😭 pic.twitter.com/20UD2ASISO — SNBets (@SNBets) January 21, 2023

Tee Morant, Ja Morant's father, also got involved in the conversation before security at Crypto.com arena separated everyone.

Sharpe, 54, yelled “I bet you won’t!” at Tee Morant as security guards tried to break things up.

Sharpe and Tee Morant talked to security in the tunnels at the arena before returning to their seats when the second half started. They hugged at the end of the third quarter.