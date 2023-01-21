Adams tied up in sideline scuffle with media personality Sharpe

21 mins ago
|
Associated Press
Steven Adams and Shannon Sharpe exchange words.

Steven Adams and Shannon Sharpe exchange words. (Source: 1News)

Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe had a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams and Morant’s father at the end of the first half this afternoon in a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Fox Sports personality exchanged words with Brooks throughout the first half and then yelled at Morant on the final possession of the second quarter. After the halftime buzzer sounded, Brooks yelled at Sharpe and Sharpe motioned toward Brooks.

Morant walked toward Sharpe at his courtside seat before Adams stepped in front of him. The Kiwi centre then said a few words of his own as arena security stepped in.

Tee Morant, Ja Morant's father, also got involved in the conversation before security at Crypto.com arena separated everyone.

Sharpe, 54, yelled “I bet you won’t!” at Tee Morant as security guards tried to break things up.

Sharpe and Tee Morant talked to security in the tunnels at the arena before returning to their seats when the second half started. They hugged at the end of the third quarter.

Basketball

SHARE

Latest

Popular

21 mins ago

Adams tied up in sideline scuffle with media personality Sharpe

Adams tied up in sideline scuffle with media personality Sharpe

22 mins ago

Chris Hipkins on flight when he received leadership backing

0:30

Chris Hipkins on flight when he received leadership backing

23 mins ago

Experts weigh in on 'burnout' after Ardern resignation

2:26

Experts weigh in on 'burnout' after Ardern resignation

27 mins ago

From spreading legs to a savoury love - Who is Chris Hipkins?

2:25

From spreading legs to a savoury love - Who is Chris Hipkins?

30 mins ago

Lavelle's brace leads USWNT to big win over Football Ferns

Lavelle's brace leads USWNT to big win over Football Ferns

Thu, Jan 19

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

Sponsored by EECA

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Adams' winner pushes Grizzlies' unbeaten streak to 11 games

Breakers fall to Taipans in nail-biting finish

Travel-weary Breakers fade against Melbourne United

'Fight fire with fire' - Breakers coach has crack at NBL officials