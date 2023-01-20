Man charged after flurry of burglaries in Wellington

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A 32-year-old man has been charged in relation to a flurry of burglaries across Wellington.

The man was arrested after a number of items like jewellery, gaming consoles and laptops were stolen from homes in Lyall Bay and Melrose in broad daylight.

He allegedly lurked around the two areas during the day, identifying potential properties to target.

Police say residents of Lyall Bay helped to apprehend the man by providing CCTV footage.

ADVERTISEMENT

He now faces nine charges of burglary and will appear in the Wellington District Court tomorrow.