Man charged after flurry of burglaries in Wellington

5:28pm
|
1News
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A 32-year-old man has been charged in relation to a flurry of burglaries across Wellington.

The man was arrested after a number of items like jewellery, gaming consoles and laptops were stolen from homes in Lyall Bay and Melrose in broad daylight.

He allegedly lurked around the two areas during the day, identifying potential properties to target.

Police say residents of Lyall Bay helped to apprehend the man by providing CCTV footage.

He now faces nine charges of burglary and will appear in the Wellington District Court tomorrow.

New ZealandWellingtonCrime and Justice

SHARE

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Wallabies star Kurtley Beale arrested over alleged sexual assault

Wallabies star Kurtley Beale arrested over alleged sexual assault

12 mins ago

Fifth Canterbury farm confirms presence of M. bovis

Fifth Canterbury farm confirms presence of M. bovis

23 mins ago

Former cop sentenced to 9 months home detention over cyclist death

2:04

Former cop sentenced to 9 months home detention over cyclist death

32 mins ago

NZ's next prime minister could be announced tomorrow

4:33

NZ's next prime minister could be announced tomorrow

46 mins ago

Is misogyny to blame for Jacinda Ardern's resignation?

2:21

Is misogyny to blame for Jacinda Ardern's resignation?

Thu, Jan 19

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

Sponsored by EECA

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Former cop sentenced to 9 months home detention over cyclist death

'Woefully inadequate' - NZ Dr can practise here but not in Australia

Man arrested in relation to sexual assault at Auckland park

Police warn public to avoid 'dangerous' wanted man