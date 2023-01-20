Djokovic blasts 'drunk out his mind' spectator

Novak Djokovic admits he is concerned about his capacity to play another five matches under injury duress as he chases a record-extending 10th Australian Open title.

The Serbian superstar overcame ongoing hamstring trouble and insults from a "drunk" spectator as he beat French qualifier Enzo Couacaud 6-1 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 6-0 to advance to the third round.

Djokovic had strapping on his left thigh and was restricted in his movement throughout last night's match, taking a medical timeout late in the second set.

He will not practice before his next match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov tomorrow, instead focusing on rehabilitating an injury that flared up in Adelaide earlier this month.

"I am worried. I mean, I cannot say that I'm not. I have reason to be worried," Djokovic said.

"But at the same time I have to accept the circumstances and try to adjust myself with my team.

"My physio and medical team has been doing everything possible so that I can be able to play every match.

"There's not much more to talk about. There's two choices, leave it or keep going, so I'm going to keep going.

"I'm going to try to play and compete with, of course, a great player Dimitrov in a couple days' time."

Djokovic overcame a torn abdominal muscle to win his ninth Open title on his most recent appearance at Melbourne Park, in 2021.

"Somehow I pushed it through and won the tournament but it's different now, obviously," Djokovic said.

"I don't know how my body's going to react. I hope for the best. I hope for the positive outcome.

"I'll take it day by day, match by match, and see how it goes."

While ultimately too powerful and classy for world No.191 Couacaud at Rod Laver Arena, Djokovic did not have things all his own way.

Couacaud recovered from a rolled right ankle to level the match at one set all, snaring the second in a tiebreak.

The hiccup frustrated Djokovic, who trailed 5-4 in the second set when he left the court for treatment and had his left thigh re-strapped.

Fan goes too far

The 21-times major champion steadied to claim the third set but ran into another hurdle when the noisy spectator went too far early in the fourth.

Djokovic pleaded with the chair umpire to have security guards remove the offender from the crowd.

He got his wish when the man and three others - all in matching dress-up costumes - were ejected at the next change of ends.

"Particularly one guy, you heard his voice various times tonight, was insulting me and provoking me and saying things that were not respectful at all," Djokovic said.

"I tolerated for over one-and-a-half hours, almost two hours.

"I was giving signs to the chair umpire, looking at the chair umpire looking at the guy.

"I think the chair umpire, supervisor, whoever is responsible for handling the crowd, should have done a bit more."

Djokovic feared he would now look like a "bad guy" because it was his complaint that led to the spectator being kicked out.