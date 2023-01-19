Fire at Skippers Road in Queenstown burns 6 hectares of land

Fire at Skippers Road gorge. (Source: 1News)

A fire has broken out on Skippers Road gorge near Coronet Peak in Queenstown.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said reports of a fire were received at around 6.15pm this evening.

She said FENZ has responded six helicopters to the fire, which has burnt six hectares of land.

An eyewitness told 1News the fire was so big in scale smoke was visible over 20km away.

Skippers Road is expected to remain closed overnight, FENZ confirmed in an update on Facebook.

People have been asked to stay away from the area.