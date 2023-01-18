'Technical glitch' saw people charged for unwanted meals - HelloFresh

31 mins ago
|
1News
A HelloFresh box.

A HelloFresh box. (Source: Supplied)

HelloFresh say a "temporary technical glitch" saw customers charged for meal kit boxes they didn't want and claim the issue only affected a small number of people.

Consumer NZ said yesterday that some customers were "in HelloFresh Hell" due to the problem. They said it was an ongoing issue that first cropped up more than three years ago.

Today, HelloFresh responded, saying they've carried out "a further in-depth internal investigation together with our global tech team".

"We've tracked down a temporary technical glitch in regards to customers pausing their subscriptions," a spokesperson said. "Our global tech team is currently working at full speed to resolve this issue.

"We are sorry about the inconveniences and will make sure this won't happen again in future.

Read More

"Our customer care team will reach out to the small number of customers who were affected and will offer them a full compensation."

New ZealandFood and DrinkBusiness

SHARE

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Victims of strike on Ukraine apartment block include 6 children

Victims of strike on Ukraine apartment block include 6 children

12 mins ago

BREAKING

A 'number of people in difficulty' at beach near Whangamatā

A 'number of people in difficulty' at beach near Whangamatā

31 mins ago

'Technical glitch' saw people charged for unwanted meals - HelloFresh

'Technical glitch' saw people charged for unwanted meals - HelloFresh

40 mins ago

Retail card spending drops $166m in December

Retail card spending drops $166m in December

50 mins ago

40% of Pasifika living in home not big enough for family

40% of Pasifika living in home not big enough for family

11:50am

Sailor hospitalised after NZ SailGP boat hit by lightning

2:06

Sailor hospitalised after NZ SailGP boat hit by lightning
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Retail card spending drops $166m in December

E-bike subscription service rolls out in Christchurch

Business survey highlights 'increased risk' of recession

Insurance giant fined $3.5m for false, misleading claims