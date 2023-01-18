'Technical glitch' saw people charged for unwanted meals - HelloFresh

A HelloFresh box.

HelloFresh say a "temporary technical glitch" saw customers charged for meal kit boxes they didn't want and claim the issue only affected a small number of people.

Consumer NZ said yesterday that some customers were "in HelloFresh Hell" due to the problem. They said it was an ongoing issue that first cropped up more than three years ago.

Today, HelloFresh responded, saying they've carried out "a further in-depth internal investigation together with our global tech team".

"We've tracked down a temporary technical glitch in regards to customers pausing their subscriptions," a spokesperson said. "Our global tech team is currently working at full speed to resolve this issue.

"We are sorry about the inconveniences and will make sure this won't happen again in future.

"Our customer care team will reach out to the small number of customers who were affected and will offer them a full compensation."