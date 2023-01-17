'HelloFresh hell': Consumer NZ slams meal kit company

A HelloFresh box. (Source: Supplied)

HelloFresh is charging customers for meal kit boxes they don't want "and it needs to stop", Consumer NZ says.

In a statement with the title "Customers in HelloFresh Hell", Consumer NZ head of content Caitlin Cherry said it was an ongoing issue that first cropped up more than three years ago.

"It's been well documented in the past, but HelloFresh insists it's not in the wrong," she said.

"At Consumer we've received numerous complaints about HelloFresh from unhappy customers.

"A quick social media search also shows people are being charged for boxes they have skipped and subscriptions they've cancelled."

HelloFresh's refund policy states customers can get a refund if they'd been charged despite cancelling within the required timeframe - but they still have to pay the postal cost of returning the product, according to the watchdog.

"Any customer who cancels their box before the cutoff date is entitled to a full refund – they should not have to fork out to return the box they cancelled – even if their terms say otherwise," Cherry said.

She added that customers have complained to Consumer NZ that the HelloFresh app doesn't always work when trying to cancel orders.

A complainant named only as Alice said: "It's a known issue with their app but when you initially query it, their argument is you should have contacted them to say the app wasn't working in time, but (a) you don't know it hasn't worked and (b) they know full well it doesn't!"

What can affected customers do?

Cherry said there are steps customers can take if they're charged for a box they didn't want.

"When you skip or cancel – take a screenshot. This could come in handy if you need to provide evidence that you opted out of a delivery.

"If you skipped your order within the specified timeframe, but HelloFresh refuses to provide a full refund, you can contact your bank to request a chargeback, provided you have paid on a credit card or debit card," she added.

Cherry also urged affected customers to report issues to the Commerce Commission.

HelloFresh have been contacted for comment by 1News, but told Consumer: "There are currently no identified issues with the website or the app functionality in the back end."