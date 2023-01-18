Murder charge laid after man found dead in Napier

A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a man in Napier last week.

Colin Blithe was found dead at an address on Emerson St on Sunday. Shortly after a homicide investigation was launched.

Police say the two were known to each other and are not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.

The alleged offender is set to appear in the Napier District Court on February 3.

“Police acknowledge that this has been a traumatic event for those involved; we will continue to provide support for those affected by the incident.”

