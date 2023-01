Man whose death sparked Napier homicide investigation named

A Napier man whose death sparked a homicide investigation on Sunday has been named.

He was Colin Blithe, 68, of Napier.

Police were called to a residential address on Emerson St about 2.45pm, where Blithe was found dead.

"Police extend our condolences to Mr Blithe's family and friends at this difficult time," police said today.

The homicide investigation continues.