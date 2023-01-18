More heavy rain warnings issued for Gisborne following Cyclone Hale

A heavy rain warning is in place for parts of Tairāwhiti from tonight.

A heavy rain warning is in place for parts of Tairāwhiti from tonight. (Source: MetService)

More heavy rain and wind is expected for Gisborne while it recovers from the impacts of Cyclone Hale.

MetService has issued an orange-level heavy rain warning for Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay from 8pm Wednesday to 9am Thursday.

Between 40 and 60mm of rain is expected to accumulate on top of what has already fallen, especially about the ranges MetService says.

A heavy rain watch has also been issued for Gisborne around and south of Tolaga Bay for the same period.

Additionally, for the seven hours between 8pm Wednesday and 3am Thursday, MetService has put out a strong wind watch for Gisborne north of Ruatoria and Bay of Plenty east of Opotiki.

These watches and warnings may change, and people are advised to keep up to date with new forecasts, MetService says.

MetService has blamed the incessant poor weather on a sub-tropical low approaching the east of the North Island tonight.

Yesterday, Waka Kotahi NZTA urged drivers in the Gisborne region to avoid driving today if possible due to the heavy rain impeding visibility and the possibility of short-notice road closures.

New ZealandWeather NewsGisborne

