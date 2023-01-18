Costco effect: Cookie Time in high demand in Japanese stores

Costco opened its first NZ superstore in September last year, giving Kiwi brands a chance to show their popularity with customers of the retail giant.

Following the opening Costco has placed orders with some NZ brands to supply their products to some of its overseas stores.

Cookie Time launched in Costco in Japan over the weekend, with their products proving so popular another order - four times larger than the first - was placed just two days later.

Cookie Time Group managing director Guy Pope-Mayell says the number of global exporters buying their products is growing.

"At the start of 2022 we were exporting to four countries. By the end of 2022 we had 14 countries engaged." It was aiming for 25 in the next 12 months.

In November Cookie Time was preparing 80 pallets of 1kg bags of cookies to send over to Japan.

Pope-Mayell said feedback from Japanese customers pointed to interest in the brand's "homestyle cookies, cute packaging and the cutest character".

“Cookie Time brand is led by our Cookie Muncher character, who has been an incredible asset in creating instant recall and tapping into pop culture aesthetics,” Pope-Mayell said.

The company has had a Cookie Bar in Tokyo for the past decade.